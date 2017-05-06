Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain.

The center says the quake struck about 12:43 p.m. Saturday Alaska time in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians. The epicenter was 69 miles (110 kilometers) east of the Amukta Pass.

The quake had a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers.)

There are no reports of damage from the earthquake.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami danger from this earthquake for Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The Associated Press