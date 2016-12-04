CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof’s first real test acting as his own attorney is coming as he faces off with prosecutors over pretrial motions in his federal death penalty trial over the killing of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church.

Exactly what will be discussed at Monday’s hearing isn’t known. Both prosecutors and the defense have filed dozens of motions, most of them sealed and hidden from the public.

Roof’s request to be his own lawyer was reluctantly granted last week by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel.

Roof asked Sunday that his defense team be allowed back on the case for the guilt phase of his trial. Opening statements are expected to begin after a jury is selected Wednesday.

Roof, who’s white, is accused of opening fire on black worshippers in a Charleston church in June 2015.