NEW YORK (AP) — He won his Nobel for writing songs, but Bob Dylan’s unexpected honor also is providing a boost for his books.

Dylan’s memoir “Chronicles: Volume One” and a bound compilation, “The Lyrics: 1961-2012,” were among two of Amazon.com’s fastest sellers Thursday. His book of lyrics jumped from No. 73,543 on Amazon’s best-seller list the night before Thursday’s announcement to No. 209. Over the same 24-hour period, “Chronicles” soared from No. 15,690 to No. 278 and was out of stock by the end of the day.

Not surprisingly, sales were up on Amazon for many of his albums. Two of them, “Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits” and “Blonde on Blonde,” were in the top 25 for CDs and vinyl by Thursday night.