CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month — one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant.
Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier.
A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Mission” story have traveled much farther than the drink’s 375-mile trip.
Restaurant owner Tommy Fello initially wasn’t sure how it could be accomplished after getting a call from Pomeranz’s friend Sam Klein. Fello made it work, packing the shake in dry ice and shipping it overnight.
Fello says the photo of Pomeranz proves giving is better than receiving.