WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A dying New Jersey judge who had vowed to officiate his daughter’s wedding was able to keep his lifelong promise — from his hospital bed.
Casey Kapalko and her partner, Stephanie, were married April 15 by Casey’s father, Monmouth Superior Court Judge Paul Kapalko, in the intensive care unit of a New Jersey hospital.
The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2udAgI1 ) he was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2011 and was originally given four or five years to live.
Casey and Stephanie originally planned their wedding for November but moved it up to May after Paul was moved to the ICU. On April 15, Casey asked her partner if she wanted to get married that day by her father.
Paul died 12 days after the ceremony.