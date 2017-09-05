MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has ordered police to let journalists join raids in his crackdown on illegal drugs to disprove growing allegations of extrajudicial killings, but warned reporters they could get shot.

Duterte issued the order in a news conference late Tuesday after a televised Senate investigation into the allegations in which the national police chief wept over what he said was his exasperation over unfair allegations against his men.

Duterte’s crackdown, which has left thousands of suspects dead, has come under renewed scrutiny after police gunned down a teenager they described as a drug dealer who fired at officers during a raid, but whose family and witnesses said was a student who was shot as he pleaded for his life.