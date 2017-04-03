MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has sacked his interior secretary and close political ally amid reports of alleged corruption in what his officials say is a warning that he will not tolerate any wrongdoing even in his Cabinet.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte announced the dismissal of Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismail Sueno at the end of a Cabinet meeting late Monday, citing loss of trust and confidence.

Sueno has had a reported rift with his three undersecretaries, who accused him of corruption and other wrongdoings. Abella says the president checked those accusations before he decided to dismiss Sueno, who was among allies that convinced Duterte to run for president last year.

It’s not clear if the Duterte administration will formally investigate Sueno.