THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has sentenced a 47-year-old woman to 40 hours of community service for threatening the country’s prime minister in a Facebook post.
The Hague District Court said Wednesday that the woman from Leiden posted an image of Prime Minister Mark Rutte with a noose around his neck. The woman was not named publicly.
The court said in a statement summarizing its verdict that “such a death threat is unacceptable.”
It said: “However much somebody disagrees with a politician, this is an objectionable way of expressing it.”
The woman also was ordered to undergo treatment for “personality problems.”