THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Supreme Court has approved the extradition to Canada of a convicted cyberbully who faces charges in the case of a Canadian teen who killed herself after being bullied online.
It was not immediately clear when the suspect, identified by Dutch authorities as Aydin C., could be sent to Canada following Tuesday’s ruling. His extradition must be approved by the Dutch security and justice minister.
The 38-year-old was convicted last month by a Dutch court and sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men.
In Canada, he faces a separate trial in the cyberbullying of Amanda Todd, a 15-year-old girl whose suicide drew global attention to online abuse.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
