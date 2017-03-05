AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders says he would ban Turkey’s entire Cabinet from visiting the Netherlands in coming weeks to prevent ministers campaigning here for a referendum on changing Turkey’s constitution.
Wilders told foreign journalists on Sunday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is an “Islamo-fascist leader.” Wilders also accused the Dutch government of weakness in not banning Turkey’s foreign minister from holding a rally in Rotterdam in support of the constitutional change.
Dutch media report that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is planning a campaign rally in Rotterdam, which has a large migrant Turkish community.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has called such a rally “undesirable” and says his government won’t cooperate.
The Dutch comments follow a diplomatic spat last week between Germany and Turkey over referendum rallies.
