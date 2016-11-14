THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch counterterrorism coordinator is warning that if the Islamic State group’s self-declared caliphate collapses it could trigger an increase in jihadi fighters returning home and compound the threat of an extremist attack in the Netherlands.

The warning came Monday in the latest Terrorist Threat Assessment for the Netherlands, which left the threat level in the country unchanged at level four on a five-step scale. Level four means that there is a real chance of an attack, but there are “no specific indications that an attack is being prepared.”

The Netherlands hasn’t been hit by a major attack by Islamic extremists such as those in Belgium and France, but the government warns that both IS and al-Qaida have a presence in the nation of 17 million.