THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors in the Netherlands say police have detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of preparing a terrorist crime after finding a Kalashnikov rifle, two full ammunition clips and a painting featuring a flag used by the Islamic State group at his home.

Dutch authorities announced the arrest Friday after the suspect had appeared before an investigating judge in the port city of Rotterdam.

They say a search of the man’s home as he was taken into custody Wednesday also uncovered four boxes of highly explosive illegal fireworks, mobile telephones and 1,600 euros ($1687) in cash.

The suspect’s identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines.