NEW YORK (AP) — “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and author-essayist Ta-Nehisi Coates were strangers until this week, but are finding they have a lot in common.

Dunham and Coates spoke Monday night at a New York City event sponsored by the MacDowell artist colony.

They shared thoughts about their gratitude for their late mentor David Carr, the importance of writing and the resolve to work during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The discussion was moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and MacDowell board chairman Michael Chabon.

Chabon says the idea was to have a “sparky” conversation, reflecting the speakers’ different backgrounds.

Dunham is a self-described “rich girl” from New York City, while Coates grew up in a rough neighborhood in Baltimore. But Dunham has long admired Coates’ work, and Coates has written that he’s “genuinely impressed” by “Girls.”