SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dungeness crab fishers from Northern California to the Canadian border are vowing to continue their strike over the purchase price.

Ken Bates, vice president of Humboldt Fishermen’s Marketing Association, says that as of Monday the Dungeness crab fleet is tied up from Morro Bay, California to Westport, Washington.

In Washington state, the strike won’t have much, if any, impact. Coastal crab-fishing season isn’t set to start until the first week of January, according to the Department of Fish & Wildlife. That’s when the strike is reportedly set to end.

Puget Sound fishers have been allowed to catch crab since the middle of December, but they mostly sell to local restaurants and wouldn’t be affected by the dispute over wholesale prices.

In northern Oregon, crabbers who were set to start fishing Sunday will not do so until a deal is reached, said John Corbin, chairman of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. In southern Oregon, crabbers who had been fishing have tied up their boats, he said.

The strike started December 28 after Pacific Choice Seafood in Humboldt County, California, offered to pay $2.75 a pound for the tasty crustacean. Crabbers whose seasons had already opened had negotiated a price of $3 per pound.

Prices were not set in all fisheries because the West Coast commercial Dungeness crab season opened in waves this year, due to elevated domoic acid levels that made the crustacean unsafe to eat.

Crab fishermen who are receiving $3 a pound say they won’t let others receive any less for the wildly popular seasonal food.

