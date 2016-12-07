RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy is negotiating compensation for neighbors of coal ash pits facing depressed property values or a future with municipal water bills as a result of feared groundwater pollution.

The country’s largest electricity company said Wednesday it planned to finalize its financial offers in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes in the face of pending lawsuits by neighbors at some of the company’s 14 North Carolina coal-burning power plants. Coal ash remains after burning coal to generate electricity.

Neighbors fear unlined storage basins have allowed mercury, arsenic and other heavy metals to seep into drinking water supplies, which the company denies.

Hundreds of neighbors were warned against drinking their well water last year. State health officials this spring withdrew those warnings after deciding the earlier contaminant threshold was too low.