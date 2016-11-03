LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — An anti-racism group in Lexington, Virginia, plans to hold a march on a weekend that honors Confederate heroes, while Confederate flag supporters have applied to hold a parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Both sides say they’re just celebrating “diversity.”
The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2eYXw1x) reports the Community Anti-Racism Education Initiative obtained a parade permit for the Saturday following a Jan. 13 state holiday honoring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
In response, the Virginia Flaggers applied for a march permit on the Jan. 16 King holiday. The flag group says CARE just wants to disrupt a Confederate heritage parade. In a statement, the flaggers offered to swap permits and switch parade dates in a “spirit of unity and ‘celebrating diversity.'”
City officials are considering the situation.
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com
