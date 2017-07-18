NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities in New York City say they rescued a drunken man who was dangling off a wrought-iron park fence with a spike driven through his leg.
The New York Post (http://nyp.st/2u5dqPO ) says the man was found around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Manhattan near the East River.
Police and firefighters got him down and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
The man apparently was trying to take a short-cut through the locked park after getting out of a cab.
The fence was higher than rescuers’ heads.
___
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com