PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin .
Megan Flaherty says she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School’s junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old says she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.
Flaherty’s open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.
Photos and video of Flaherty’s entrance have become an online topic.
Most Read Stories
- How much vitamin D do I need?
- Tech bubble is quietly bursting with overvalued ‘unicorn’ startups
- ‘Why was I a gigantic slut?’ Claire Dederer’s midlife take on love, sex and trouble | Nicole & Co.
- After bathroom fight, man 'calmly shot' in head outside White Center tavern, authorities say
- Seattle man, 32, dies after fall on Mount Hood
Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was “drop dead gorgeous.” But others say her actions were insensitive and tasteless.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.