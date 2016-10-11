In the last month, the Islamic State has tried to use small drones to launch attacks at least two other times, prompting U.S. commanders in Iraq to issue a warning to forces fighting the group to treat any type of small flying aircraft as a potential explosive device.

WASHINGTON — Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State group in northern Iraq last week shot down a small drone the size of a model airplane. They believed it was like the dozens of drones the terrorist organization had been flying for reconnaissance in the area, and they took it back to their outpost to examine it.

But as they were taking it apart, it blew up, killing two Kurdish fighters in what is believed to be one of the first times the Islamic State has successfully used a drone with explosives to kill troops on the battlefield.

In the last month, the Islamic State has tried to use small drones to launch attacks at least two other times, prompting U.S. commanders in Iraq to issue a warning to forces fighting the group to treat any type of small flying aircraft as a potential explosive device.

The Islamic State has used surveillance drones on the battlefield for some time, but the attacks — all targeting Iraqi troops — have highlighted its success in adapting readily accessible technology into a potentially effective new weapon that U.S. advisers say could be deployed against coalition forces as the terrorist group moves to reclaim its stronghold in Mosul.

Military officials said the Pentagon has dedicated significant resources to stopping drones, but that few Iraqi and Kurdish units have been provided with the sophisticated devices U.S. troops have to disarm them.

In early summer, the Pentagon requested an additional $20 million from Congress to help address the problem.

Unlike the U.S. military, which flies drones as large as small passenger planes that need to take off and land on a runway, the Islamic State is using simpler, commercially available drones such as the DJI Phantom, which can be purchased on Amazon.

The group attaches small explosive devices to them, essentially making them remotely piloted bombs.

“This is an enemy that learns as it goes along,” said Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, the top U.S. military commander in Iraq until August.

Of the three known drone attacks in Iraq, only the one involving the Kurdish soldiers caused casualties.

“The explosive device inside was disguised as a battery — there was a very small amount of explosives in it, but it was enough to go off and kill them,” said a senior U.S. official who had been provided with a detailed report on the episode.

Last week, the Islamic State used a drone strapped with an explosive to attack a checkpoint. The device did not kill anyone but destroyed buildings.

On Oct. 1, Iraqi troops shot down a drone that was only a foot long and a foot wide but had a small explosive attached to the top.

“The drone could only hold one small bomb in the middle of it — no bigger load could be on it,” said Gen. Tahseen Sayid, a senior Iraqi officer in the area.

The Islamic State first used drones to film suicide car-bomb attacks, which militants have posted online. But U.S. and Iraqi commanders said that earlier this year it became clear the group was using drones to help them on the battlefield.

In March, MacFarland and U.S. military commanders in Baghdad received an intelligence report that the Islamic State had posted surveillance video online that had been taken by a small drone. The video footage showed a newly created series of bases in northern Iraq where U.S. and Iraqi forces were stationed.

Just days after the video was put up, a Katyusha rocket landed in the middle of an outpost of more than 100 U.S. Marines, killing one who was rushing to get others to shelter in a nearby bunker.

The strike was so accurate that military officials described it as a “golden shot,” and there was speculation that a drone was used in the targeting.

MacFarland said he did not believe the footage — which did not include positional data like GPS locations — helped militants.

“It couldn’t be used for precise targeting,” he said in a recent email exchange. “Its value was limited to propaganda.”