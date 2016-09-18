FARGO, N.D. (AP) — As thousands of commercial drone take to the skies under new Federal Aviation Administration rules, some small operators are pursuing a coveted exemption that would allow them to fly where they can’t be seen by the pilot.

The companies who want them say the so-called line-of-sight exemptions are essential for commercial uses. The FAA has been selective in handing out the exemptions, with only three so far.

Two North Dakota companies who are working on a project to use drones to help respond to natural disasters are seeking the exemption. Matt Dunlevy, head of Grand Forks-based SkySkopes, says the ability to fly long distances is the “silver bullet” that will spur the industry.

The FAA expects there will be 600,000 commercial drone aircraft operating in the U.S. within the year.