FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (AP) — The Army is missing a $1.5 million drone that disappeared while on a training flight at Fort Huachuca (wah-CHU’-kuh) in southern Arizona.
Base officials say the Shadow unmanned aircraft launched on Tuesday disappeared after losing connection with the ground station.
Massive efforts to find the missing drone have been unsuccessful and officials believe it disintegrated on impact somewhere in that general area.
The aircraft was part of a training mission at Fort Huachuca being conducted by the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
The Shadow is a short-range airborne reconnaissance system that can fly about 134 miles. It weighs 450 pounds.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.