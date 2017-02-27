NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are looking for the owner of a drone that crashed through a window on a high-rise apartment building.
NYPD officials say the drone crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday into a 27th-floor apartment in the Waterside Plaza tower overlooking the East River in Manhattan’s Kips Bay section.
Police say a 66-year-old woman living in the apartment was at her computer when the drone crashed through the window and landed just a few feet away from her. She wasn’t injured.
Police have recovered the drone, but so far don’t know who owns it. Their investigation is continuing.
