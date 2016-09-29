HAYMARKET, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have charged the driver of a van after a woman fell to her death while riding atop a mattress the two women were trying to move.

Local news organizations report that 41-year-old Norma Guadron Canales of Culpeper was driving the van Friday morning while 20-year-old Sindy Zelaya Gonzalez rode atop the mattress on the van’s roof. The mattress came off and Gonzalez fell.

The Prince William County Police Department says the two women had found the mattress curbside and were trying to move it.

Canales stayed at the scene and turned herself in to authorities. She was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license on Tuesday.

It’s unclear if she has an attorney.