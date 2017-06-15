ATLANTA (AP) — The driver of a church bus from Alabama faces charges including vehicular homicide in a Georgia crash that killed one person and injured several others.
The driver’s lawyer, Jason Swindle Sr., identified his client in a statement as Jerry Sims. Swindle says both charges are considered misdemeanor traffic offenses since neither drugs nor alcohol was involved. He says Sims is still in the hospital.
Fulton County Police told multiple news outlets Wednesday the driver is charged with vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane in the June 8 crash that killed 17-year-old Sarah Harmening.
The Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Alabama, was carrying dozens of high school students and adults. It was headed to the Atlanta airport for a mission trip to Africa when it collided with another vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Mayor Ed Murray not ruling out write-in campaign, as accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit vows to revive case
- Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police VIEW
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- The fourth-best burger in America — it’s in South Park?