BATH, Maine (AP) — The man who was behind the wheel of the Jeep involved in a fatal Halloween-themed hayride crash two years ago in Maine says he had no prior indication of mechanical issues with the vehicle.
Fifty-six-year-old David Brown made the assertion Monday while testifying at his trial for a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct in Sagadahoc County Superior Court.
Brown was charged following the October 2014 accident at Harvest Hill Farms in Mechanic Falls that claimed the life of 17-year-old Cassidy Charette and injured more than 20 others.
Prosecutors have contended that the South Paris man knew the brakes were faulty on the 1979 CJ-5 Jeep and he put both employees and passengers at bodily risk.
Most Read Stories
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Play presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- Suspected Cascade Mall gunman charged with 5 counts of premeditated murder
- Houston gunman had 2 weapons, thousands of rounds at scene VIEW
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
Brown’s testimony is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.