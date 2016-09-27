BATH, Maine (AP) — The man who was behind the wheel of the Jeep involved in a fatal Halloween-themed hayride crash two years ago in Maine says he had no prior indication of mechanical issues with the vehicle.

Fifty-six-year-old David Brown made the assertion Monday while testifying at his trial for a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct in Sagadahoc County Superior Court.

Brown was charged following the October 2014 accident at Harvest Hill Farms in Mechanic Falls that claimed the life of 17-year-old Cassidy Charette and injured more than 20 others.

Prosecutors have contended that the South Paris man knew the brakes were faulty on the 1979 CJ-5 Jeep and he put both employees and passengers at bodily risk.

Brown’s testimony is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.