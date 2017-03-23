PURVIS, Miss. (AP) — A driver accused of killing two volunteer firefighters in a hit-and-run in southern Mississippi is facing additional charges and a $3 million bond.

News outlets report Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says 31-year-old Brandon Eaton was charged Wednesday with three counts of aggravated DUI in the March 15 crash. Each count carries a $1 million bond and up to 25 years in jail.

Rigel says test results show Eaton’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit of .08 when he allegedly hit 80-year-old Clinton Alvin Beasley and 53-year-old Loretta Ann Sykes with his vehicle while the Sumrall firefighters were directing traffic around a wreck.

Another volunteer firefighter injured in the crash was hospitalized and released.

Eaton was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.