CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a driver clocked at 91 mph during a snowstorm said she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed.
Police say they stopped 21-year-old Anastacia Hocking, of Laconia, on Interstate 93 in Concord on Wednesday morning. The highway was covered with snow and slush.
Speed limits in Concord range from 55 to 65 mph on I-93. But state police had reduced speeds to 45 mph because of the storm.
Hocking was arrested on a reckless driving charge and is scheduled to be arraigned March 3.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.