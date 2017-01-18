CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a driver clocked at 91 mph during a snowstorm said she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed.
Police say they stopped 21-year-old Anastacia Hocking, of Laconia, on Interstate 93 in Concord on Wednesday morning. The highway was covered with snow and slush.
Speed limits in Concord range from 55 to 65 mph on I-93. But state police had reduced speeds to 45 mph because of the storm.
Hocking was arrested on a reckless driving charge and is scheduled to be arraigned March 3.
It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.
