GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a school bus driver is facing charges after the bus slid off a road and into a ditch before overturning with four students inside.

Gaston County Schools spokesman Todd Hagans told local media outlets that none of the students was hurt after the bus overturned around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Belmont in Gaston County. The students ranged in age from 8 to 10 years old. The driver and the students escaped the bus through the rear door.

Investigating troopers say Milagros Pena of Charlotte is charged with careless and reckless driving and going too fast for road conditions. Light rain was falling at the time in the area.

It wasn’t immediately known if Pena had a lawyer.