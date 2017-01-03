GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a school bus driver is facing charges after the bus slid off a road and into a ditch before overturning with four students inside.
Gaston County Schools spokesman Todd Hagans told local media outlets that none of the students was hurt after the bus overturned around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Belmont in Gaston County. The students ranged in age from 8 to 10 years old. The driver and the students escaped the bus through the rear door.
Investigating troopers say Milagros Pena of Charlotte is charged with careless and reckless driving and going too fast for road conditions. Light rain was falling at the time in the area.
It wasn’t immediately known if Pena had a lawyer.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.