NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a drive-by shooting killed two men in front of a high school during a basketball game.
Local media report that Edna Karr High School’s auditorium was at capacity and was locked down for more than an hour Tuesday night.
Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the men were in a car after being turned away from the game.
He says the bullets apparently came from a silver sedan.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
- Police stop nude jogger on Microsoft campus after seeing ‘illuminated’ buttocks
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- ‘I actually wept:’ Lawyers’ frantic efforts stop a plane, allow 2 men to enter U.S. at Sea-Tac
Harrison says one victim died on the school lawn; the other, at a hospital.
School officials told local media that one victim graduated from Karr two years ago. A police news release says neither was a current student.
It says both men had multiple bullet wounds, and the coroner will identify the two after an autopsy.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.