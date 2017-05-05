WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The suspension of over 150 high school students for dress code violations is bringing criticism to a Connecticut district of predominantly Hispanic and black students that has been under scrutiny for low numbers of minority teachers.

The students were called out of class by loudspeakers dozens at a time and ordered to sit out the next school day for wearing hoodies, forbidden colors or other violations.

The district office later wiped the suspensions from students’ records. It noted schools are supposed to issue lesser punishments for first violations.

But activists say they reflect deeper problems with the climate at the high school, where half of all students received at least one suspension last year.

District officials say they are making progress in reducing suspensions.