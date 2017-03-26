PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Activists say a 25-year-old man who had been allowed to stay in the U.S. because he was brought into the country as a child has been detained by immigration agents.
Immigration lawyer Stephen Manning says in a statement that Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez was picked up Sunday morning at his home by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
The Oregon chapter of the ACLU says in a statement that he arrived in the U.S. from Mexico when he was 5 years old. He has lived in the Portland area since then.
The ACLU says Rodriguez Dominguez participates in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which grants two years of permission to work and protection from deportation to certain undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. These immigrants are known as “Dreamers.”
The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that Immigrations and Custom Enforcement officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
