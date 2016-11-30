NEW YORK (AP) — Drake owned the year on Spotify: He’s the most streamed act on the platform with 4.7 billion streams.

The rapper has the most streamed album and song — “Views” (2.45 billion) and “One Dance” (970 million) — on Spotify this year, it was announced late Wednesday.

Justin Bieber, Rihanna, twenty one pilots and Kanye West round out the top five artists of the year. The top albums following “Views” are Bieber’s “Purpose,” Rihanna’s “Anti,” twenty one pilots’ “Blurryface” and The Weeknd’s “Beauty Behind the Madness.”

Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza — Seeb Remix” came in second after Drake’s “One Dance” for top songs, followed by The Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down,” Rihanna and Drake’s “Work” and Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.”

Zayn, the former One Direction member who released a solo album this year, is Spotify’s top breakout artist.

Drake is the most streamed act of all-time on Spotify with 8.7 billion streams.

