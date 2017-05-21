Drake will walk into the 2017 Billboard Music Awards already a winner: He earned 10 early awards.
The rapper and the electronic dance duo the Chainsmokers were top contenders with 22 nominations each.
The early winners announced Sunday morning by dick clark productions included Beyonce, who won five and twenty one pilots, who won four. The Chainsmokers picked up three honors in the early announcement.
The Billboard Awards will be held Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where more awards will be announced.
Cher, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Drake and the Chainsmokers will perform at the show airing live on ABC. Imagine Dragons will speak about Chris Cornell’s influence on the band ahead of their performance.
Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens will host the show.
https://www.billboardmusicawards.com/