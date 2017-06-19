THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s police agency says dozens of suspected human traffickers have been arrested in a continentwide operation targeting criminal gangs.

Europol announced Monday that the weeklong operation last month by law enforcement and other agencies from 26 countries led to 133 people being detained or arrested on suspicion of human trafficking or illegal immigration, while intelligence gathered has sparked 44 new investigations.

The agency says the operation checked more than 22,193 people and 6,056 vehicles at more than 2,900 locations in industries including transportation, agriculture, maritime, food processing and catering.

Europol says the operation identified 221 “potential victims of trafficking.”