KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Florida wildlife officers stopped a shrimp boat out of Key West and found dozens of illegal shark fins.
The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2nL5cee ) that the vessel was discovered on Wednesday night with the fins, indicating they may have been taken in Florida waters.
Shark finning has been banned in Florida for more than 16 years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Service is investigating the finning, but no charges have been filed.
More than 73 million sharks are killed for their fins every year worldwide. With fewer sharks in the water, the smaller fish they eat have increased, which has impacted shellfish populations.
While finning sharks is illegal, buying and selling imported shark fins is still legal in most states.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
