UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Missouri are investigating after dozens of headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lAG5dB ) the vandalism was reported early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, about 8 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons says investigators are looking at surveillance cameras to help determine who pushed over the headstones.

According to its website, the cemetery opened in 1893.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism “despicable” and “a cowardly act.”

Greitens says “anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination.”

