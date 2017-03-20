DETROIT (AP) — About 50 men could be deported after they were caught during an immigration raid on a suspected cockfighting and illegal gambling operation in Detroit.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls said Monday that the men primarily are from Mexico and are in violation of immigration law. They face removal proceedings.
They were among 86 people found Saturday in an abandoned warehouse on Detroit’s southwest side. One person faces criminal gambling charges.
The raid was led by Homeland Security Investigations and involved 140 personnel from area departments. It followed several months of investigation into cockfighting and illegal gambling.
More than 100 roosters were turned over to state Agriculture officials. State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spokeswoman Jennifer Holton says the birds have been humanely euthanized.
