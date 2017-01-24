LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Pope of Broadway,” artist Eloy Torrez’s brilliant 70-foot-tall mural of Oscar-winning actor Anthony Quinn, has visitors to downtown Los Angeles stopping to once again to stare in wonder.
The prominent Chicano artist was among some 100 people to gather Tuesday under the work he spent nearly four months restoring.
Torrez first put Quinn on a wall of downtown’s venerable Victor Clothing Company building in 1985.
It had become weathered by the elements and damaged by graffiti vandals over the years.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
City officials, actor Edward James Olmos, members of Quinn’s family and others spent seven years raising funds and cutting through red tape to get Torrez the OK to repair it.
The artist says it was a joy to relive the days when he first painted the work.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.