BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was identified Sunday as one of two people killed when a small plane crashed into a Southern California mountain.

The bodies of Rebecca Joan Raymond, 28, and an unidentified man were found Sunday morning after searchers found a downed plane in a remote part of Big Bear Mountain, about 95 miles northeast of Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

A helicopter crew had been looking for the pair after authorities received a call Saturday that they didn’t land at Apple Valley Airport, as expected.

The two were aboard a Cessna 172 Skyhawk that had taken off from Big Bear City Airport and crashed under unknown circumstances, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Raymond had been with the department for almost a year and was assigned to the sheriff’s station in Barstow.

“It’s a tragic and sad day for all of us,” the department said. “May God watch over her parents.”

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.