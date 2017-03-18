LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Georgia man is suing a Louisiana doughnut shop over claims that his father died of an allergic reaction after eating an apple fritter made with walnut flour.
The son’s attorneys on Thursday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dynasty Donuts LLC, a Lafayette company doing business as Rickey Meche’s Donut King.
The federal suit claims the business was negligent for selling Brian Allen Sr. an apple fritter without any warning that it was made with walnut flour. The suit says Allen was allergic to walnuts and died after eating the doughnut at his hotel room.
The 50-year-old Atlanta man’s son — Brian Allen Jr., of Norcross, Georgia — is seeking unspecified damages from the business and its insurer.
Most Read Stories
- Tourism in Seattle: Gee, what’s not to like? Apparently a lot | FYI Guy
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Huskies have resources, amenities to attract top candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Reports: Raiders 'strongly considering' pursuing retired Seahawk Marshawn Lynch
The company didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.