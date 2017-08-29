BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a man accused of bombing Borussia Dortmund’s team bus in April with attempted murder.

Dortmund prosecutors said they filed the indictment at the city’s state court Tuesday. The 28-year-old suspect, who has been identified only as Sergej W. in line with German privacy laws, is charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured in triple blasts as the bus headed to the soccer team’s stadium for a Champions League game.

Investigators have said the suspect took a five-figure loan to bet that the club’s shares would drop, then bombed the bus in an attack he tried to disguise as Islamic terrorism in a scheme to net millions.