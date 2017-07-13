LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of students fled University of California, Los Angeles residence halls after someone called in a bomb threat to the college’s recreation center Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2tPm4SG) that police were investigating the threat at Sunset Canyon Recreation Center.
School officials issued a campus emergency notification about the threat shortly after 10 p.m.
A UCLA spokesman told the newspaper that three residence halls in Westwood and the recreation center were evacuated and students were gathering at Drake Stadium. Students in other areas of the campus were told to remain indoors.
ABC7 in Los Angeles reports (http://bit.ly/2ubpz8u ) that police set up road blocks on a few streets around campus.
The bomb threat came hours after the first orientation program for new UCLA students ended.