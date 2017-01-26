The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic instrument run by a group of scientists informing the public when Earth is facing imminent disaster, moved its minute hand closer to midnight.

On Thursday, the group of scientists that operates the Doomsday Clock, a symbolic instrument informing the public when Earth is facing imminent disaster, moved its minute hand from 3 to 2.5 minutes before the final hour.

It was the closest the metaphorical clock had been to midnight — or catastrophe — since 1953, the year after the United States and the Soviet Union conducted competing tests of the hydrogen bomb.

Though scientists decide on the clock’s position, it is not a scientific instrument, or even a physical one. The movement of its symbolic hands is decided upon by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The organization introduced the clock on the cover of its June 1947 edition, placing it at 7 minutes to midnight. Since then, it has moved closer to midnight and farther away, depending on the board’s conclusions.

Thursday’s announcement was made by Rachel Bronson, executive director and publisher of the bulletin. She was assisted by theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss, climate scientist and meteorologist David Titley, and former U.S. Ambassador Thomas Pickering.

Bronson, in a post-announcement interview, explained why the board had included the 30-second mark in the measurement. She said that it was an attention-catching signal that was meant to acknowledge “what a dangerous moment we’re in, and how important it is for people to take note.”

“We’re so concerned about the rhetoric, and the lack of respect for expertise, that we moved it 30 seconds,” she said. “Rather than create panic, we’re hoping that this drives action.”

In the 1950s, scientists feared nuclear annihilation, and since then, the Science and Security Board has begun to consider other existential threats, including climate change, compromised biosecurity and artificial intelligence.

In an Op-Ed piece for The New York Times, Titley and Krauss elaborated on their concerns, citing the increasing threats of nuclear weapons and climate change, and President Trump’s pledges to impede what they see as progress on both fronts, as reasons for moving the clock closer to midnight.

“Never before has the Bulletin decided to advance the clock largely because of the statements of a single person,” they wrote. “But when that person is the new president of the United States, his words matter.”

The board has held the responsibility for the clock’s movements since 1973, when the Bulletin’s editor, Eugene Rabinowitch, died. The board is composed of scientists, including nuclear and climate experts.

The clock held steady last year, after ticking down from 5 to 3 minutes to midnight in 2015, after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and incursions into Ukraine.

“I lived through the tense and dangerous early to mid-1980s; it’s the reason I made understanding, controlling and eliminating nuclear weapons my career,” said Stephen Schwartz, a nuclear-weapons policy expert and the organization’s former executive director. “I have no desire to go backward to that era.”

Trump’s comments first raised concerns among experienced arms-control advocates when he repeatedly referred to nuclear weapons as “the nuclear,” which indicated an unfamiliarity with the subject. It was further heightened when he said he was amenable to more nations, namely Japan and perhaps Saudi Arabia, developing their own nuclear weapons, and that it was inevitable.

After winning the presidential election, he told MSNBC: “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”

The same day he wrote on Twitter: “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

Trump has taken over a government that is implementing an estimated $348 billion plan to modernize its nuclear forces. The effort, which started under President Obama, has taken on increased significance amid the emergence of a defiant Russia and a new generation of nuclear powers, including India and Pakistan. It has also raised questions of a renewed arms race like the one that defined much of the Cold War.

The Trump administration is developing plans for fielding new land-based nuclear-tipped missiles that could be launched in minutes, underwater submarines capable of delivering a devastating atomic counterpunch to any surprise attack, and stealth bombers that could be scrambled for a long-range strike at a moment’s notice.

In the past 50 years, weapons treaties have led to a substantial drop in the number of warheads. At the peak of the Cold War in the 1960s, the U.S. had more than 30,000 nuclear weapons, 400 targeted on Moscow alone.

The numbers fluctuate, but Russia has 428 more warheads than the U.S., while the United States has 173 more delivery systems, according to the State Department Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance. Under the New START Treaty, each country will deploy no more than 1,550 strategic weapons by February 2018.

However, the future of nonproliferation treaties appears bleak as Russia, North Korea, China, Pakistan and India all work to improve their nuclear arsenals and delivery systems.

The Energy Department has also embarked on a plan to extend the design life of existing thermonuclear warheads, improve national laboratories and facilities, and bring in the next generation of talented scientists.

The cost of this is estimated to approach $1 trillion over the next 30 years.

It’s a small price to pay, Defense Secretary James Mattis said during his confirmation hearing this month, because nuclear deterrence is the foundation of U.S. security.

“My view of the Department of Defense’s strategic priorities is that we must first maintain a safe and secure nuclear deterrent,” Mattis said. “So either the deterrent is safe and secure, it is compelling, or we actually open the door for something worse, whether it be a technical accident or political accident. So to me it’s an absolute priority.”

The clock’s movements have varied over the decades. The end of the Cold War came as a relief to those who had lived in fear of nuclear annihilation, and the minute hand slowly moved away from danger. In 1990, it was at 10 minutes to midnight. The next year, it was 17 minutes away, at the relatively undisturbing time of 11:43.

“The illusion that tens of thousands of nuclear weapons are a guarantor of national security has been stripped away,” the Bulletin said at the time.

But over the next two decades the clock slowly ticked back. Conflict between India and Pakistan, both of which staged nuclear-weapons tests three weeks apart, had the clock at 9 minutes to midnight in 1998. By 2007, fears about Iranian and North Korean nuclear capacity had pushed it to 11:55.

By 2015, the scientists were back in a state of concern, with the clock at 3 minutes to midnight, the closest it had been since 1984.