BEIJING (AP) — China says it shouldn’t be held responsible for resolving the North Korean nuclear standoff alone and is accusing other countries of shirking their responsibilities in the effort to reduce tensions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Tuesday that China was upholding its obligations under United Nations resolutions while other countries were fanning the crisis and harming their own interests.

China is North Korea’s only major diplomatic ally and economic partner, and the U.S. and others have called on Beijing to use what leverage it has to pressure Pyongyang into curbing its nuclear tests and missile launches that violate U.N. sanctions.

Geng said China was being unfairly singled out and that others were guilty of washing their hands of the matter, burning bridges and stabbing others in the back.