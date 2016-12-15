SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An anonymous couple has spent about $30,000 to pay for more than 200 layaway purchases at a Missouri Kmart.

Amanda Winchel, apparel manager at the Springfield store, told The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2gGuIus ) that the couple contacted the store recently inquiring about paying for children’s clothes and toys, and wound up paying off 203 layaways that included such things as dolls and bicycles.

Winchel says she’s been calling customers to inform them about their “secret Santa,” and many don’t believe her.

She says everyone has been “extremely thankful,” including one person she notified about the purchases who had recently lost their home to a house fire.

