BOZEMAN, Mont. — A donkey named Oliver joined several therapy dogs offering stress relief during Finals Week at Montana State University in Bozeman.
The 8-year-old brown and white donkey was standing inside the front entrance of the university library on Tuesday. Owner Stephanie Bar tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that since it was Oliver’s first time at MSU, she wanted to make sure he got a lot of attention.
Students petted Oliver, hugged him and took selfies.
In another part of the library, students sat on the floor and played with dogs provided by volunteers with Intermountain Therapy Animals.
Sierra Bosley says she looks forward to seeing the dogs at the end of each semester.
