NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York City is set to be auctioned on the same day as the third and final presidential debate between the Republican presidential nominee and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2ejAvWG ) the Queens home, which is listed on Trump’s birth certificate, will be auctioned on Wednesday at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The opening bid for the property is $849,000. The TV station says the home is expected to fetch more than $1 million.
The five-bedroom Tudor has a fully furnished basement and a two-car garage. It had been listed in July for $1.65 million.
The owners have said they want to see what the property is worth.
Auction participants must bring a bank or certified check for $90,000 to the auction.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com
