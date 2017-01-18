LONDON (AP) — London’s Madame Tussauds museum has unveiled a wax figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump days ahead of his inauguration.
The figure, dressed in a navy suit, red tie and an American flag lapel pin, now stands in the museum’s mock-up of the White House’s Oval Office, next to other key leaders and politicians past and present.
Finishing touches were added on Wednesday, with the installation due to open to the public on Friday.
Sculptor David Gardner said he and a team of around 20 worked on the figure for six months. Yak hair was used to recreate Trump’s famous hairdo.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.