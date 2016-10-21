LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Glover is joining the “Star Wars” universe.
Disney announced Friday that the writer, actor and rapper will play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo “Star Wars” film.
Alden Ehrenreich was previously cast as the title character.
Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller say the new film will explore Lando in his formative years, before the events depicted in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”
The untitled film is set for release in 2018.
